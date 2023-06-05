TELUS Esports Series brings another exciting season of esports to Canadian players

TELUS Esports Series is back and bigger than ever with a competitive slate of Rocket League, Rocket League Sideswipe and Apex Legends.

If you’re unfamiliar with the TELUS Esports Series, each year Canadians of all skill levels are invited to sign up for a chance to win from one of the largest prize points available in Canada. This season brings TELUS’ biggest Esports Series yet, with TELUS offering prizes from a pool of more than $50,000, including cash, accessories from some of the biggest brands in gaming, like Logitech, Skullcandy and Astro Gaming.

TELUS Esports Series is supporting an even larger array of games compared to 2022. The annual esports tournament began as a Rocket League-centric tournament, but added battle royale Apex Legends in 2022. This year, TELUS is supporting its first-ever competitive mobile gaming title. Rocket League Sideswipe is a mobile-exclusive offshoot of the beloved vehicular-soccer game. Registered players can jump into the action on any smartphone.

To showcase the game, TELUS is partnering with Samsung and its Galaxy S23 Ultra. The device launched earlier this year and is a natural gaming powerhouse with its 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD display. It also boasts Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the most powerful chip in any Galaxy smartphone. Gaming and streaming are optimized, all while maintaining a strong charge thanks to its 5,000 mAh battery.

The exciting league play is enriched by massive community fan bases for both Rocket League and Apex Legends who know the games inside and out. The tournament is also a great way for friends to connect and have fun playing a beloved game. As TELUS Esports is open to everyone, you don’t need to be a seasoned pro to participate and enjoy the competition.

TELUS has been developing its annual esports tournament since 2021. In 2022, the tournament received more than 3,000 registrations, making it the largest-ever Canadian grassroots tournament for Rocket League and Apex Legends. This was nearly double the number of registrations from the first series. Building on its success and momentum, it sought to offer representation across the board, made up of inclusive tiers for gamers of all skill levels and increasing participation of female players. With non-professional players enrolling, the series continues to offer Canada’s largest prize pool for non-professionals.

The Entertainment Software Association projects that by 2024, the esports industry may grow by more than 10 percent. Esports is a rising pillar of the gaming industry, with each year an increasing number of players aspiring to put their skills to the test and become professionals within their respective games. With that growth, it becomes increasingly important for players to have an inclusive and safe space to compete in. In recent years, TELUS has provided that to Canadians.

TELUS is becoming a leader in esports in Canada. In addition to TELUS Esport Series, they will soon be launching TELUS Arena – a platform that will allow Canadians an opportunity to hone their gaming skills with smaller, always-on gaming tournaments across a variety of games. TELUS is working towards building the largest, and safest ecosystem for Canadians to participate in gaming.

The best part of TELUS Esports Series is how easy it is to get involved. Starting June 1st, you can register for free to participate in weekly chances to earn a spot in the tournament finals that run in July. Registration info can be found at battlefy.com/telus. Be sure to sign up soon before registration closes on July 2nd. The series finals kick-off in July.

Stay up to date on everything surrounding the series by joining the Discord community.

Image credit: Unsplash

MobileSyrup publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content.