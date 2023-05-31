Decade-old 1st-Gen Chromecast not supported by Google anymore

Google is ending support for its 1st-Gen Chromecast, nearly a decade after its release.

The small pen drive-sized device that plugs directly into your TV’s HDMI port will no longer receive software or security updates, as shared by 9to5Google.

Released in the U.S. in July 2013, the streaming stick came to Canada in the subsequent year for $39.

While Google hasn’t officially announced that it is sunsetting the streaming stick, several support pages related to the Chromecast mention that support for the device, alongside security updates, have ended.

“Support for Chromecast (1st-Gen) has ended, which means these devices no longer receive software or security updates, and Google does not provide technical support for them. Users may notice a degradation in performance,” reads the support page.

The 1st-Gen Chromecast would continue to function, though users are likely to experience functionality issues and degradation in the stick’s performance and speed.

It’s worth noting that Google hadn’t been paying much attention to the decade-old streaming device to begin with. As pointed out by 9to5Google, the last time Google released an update for the 1st-Gen Chromecast was in November last year. The second last update came three years before that.

In other Chromecast-related news, there might be a new Chromecast with Google TV on the way.

Via: 9to5Google