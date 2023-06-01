What’s leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in June 2023

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in June.

It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Prime Video and Crave in June:

Leaving Prime Video

Boss Level — June 3rd

Dietland — June 4th

Gully — June 15th

Escape Room: Tournament of Chanpions — June 18th

Hindi Medium — June 20th

The O.C.: The Complete Series — June 22nd

Breaking News in Yuba County — June 23rd

Magical Girl Site — June 23rd

Guns Akimbo — June 26th

The Island — June 30th

The Client List — June 30th

Italian Job — June 30th

Jerome Commandeur: Tout En Douceur — June 30th

Beatless — June 30th

Leaving Netflix

Blindspot: Seasons 1-5 (June 14th) Booksmart (June 18th) Midsommar (June 28th) Lethal Weapon: Seasons 1-3 (June 30th) The Bourne Legacy (June 30th) The Bourne Supremacy (June 30th) The Bourne Ultimatum (June 30th)



Leaving Crave