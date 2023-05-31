Walmart flyer reveals upcoming PlayStation sale

Right on time for the PlayStation Days of Play promotion, Walmart has revealed sales on the PlayStation 5, Sony gift cards, PS5 titles and controllers.
The Walmart sale starts on June 1st and ends on June 7th. Check out the PlayStation deals below:
- Purchase a $100 Sony Gift Card in-store and get a $20 Digital Walmart eGift Card
- PlayStation 5 Disk 1TB: $649.96 — Available with six monthly instalments of $108.33
- The Last of Us Part I – PlayStation 5: $64.96 (regularly $89.96)
- God of War: Ragnarök: $64.96 (regularly $89.96)
- MLB The Show 23 (PS5): $64.96 (regularly $89.96)
- Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller for Playstation (in-store only): Available for $139.96
- Gran Turismo 7 (PS5): $49.96 (regularly $89.96)
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS5): $49.96 (regularly $88.98)
Check out the full Walmart deal flyer for June 1st to June 7th here.
