Telus, Rogers and Bell respond to Nova Scotia wildfires

Telus and Rogers are applying measures to their respective flanker brands as well

Nida Zafar
May 30, 20239:50 AM EDT 0 comments

Wildfires have ravaged Nova Scotia, causing residents in some parts of the province to evacuate their homes.

In response to the devastation, Telus has committed to donating $10,000 to support relief efforts. All evacuated Telus and Koodo post-paid customers will also see a 50GB data top-up.

Rogers has also taken action, waiving charges associated with Canadian long-distance calling, SMS, and data overages until June 15th. This applies to impacted customers using Rogers or Fido’s services.

Bell Aliant is giving impacted customers 50GB of mobile data until June 19th.

Bell, Rogers and Telus are providing updates through their respective websites on service interruptions caused by wildfires.

Updated 31/05/2023 11:55pm ET: The article has been updated with information from Bell Aliant.

Image credit: @NS_DNRR

