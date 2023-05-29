Bell customers in northern Kingston, Ontario facing service disruptions

Vandalism is causing some Bell customers in Kingston, Ontario, to face service disruptions for the second time in less than two weeks.

The most recent disruption impacts internet, TV and home phone services for residents in the northern part of the city.

1/2 Some customers in the northern area of Kingston, Ontario may be experiencing an Internet, TV and Home Phone service interruption due to vandalism on our network. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible and with local law enforcement to investigate. — Bell Support (@Bell_Support) May 29, 2023

Back on May 16th, customers in the same area faced an internet and TV outage due to vandalism. It’s unclear what makes the provider’s network in the area prone to mischief.

Bell says it has taken steps against these actions, including asking governments to assist with protecting its networks.