Bell reports outage in Kingston, Ontario

Bell says some customers residing in North Kingston might be experiencing an outage of internet and TV services.

A tweet from the company’s support page points to vandalism for the disruption. Attached to the tweet are two images. The first appears to show a vandalized pole. The second features Bell work trucks parked alongside the road, across from a Kingston Police vehicle.

“We are working to restore service as quickly as possible and with local law enforcement to investigate,” the tweet reads.

