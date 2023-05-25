New on Hayu: June 2023

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms available in Canada for fans of niche content.

For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly.

Below is all of the new content hitting the platform in June:

New this June

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Season 17

The Circus: Season 3

Continuing Series

Killer Relation with Faith Jenkins: Season 2 (Mondays)

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Season 4 (Mondays from 9pm ET)

Summer House: Season 7 (Mondays from 10pm ET)

Made in Chelsea: Season 25: (Tuesdays)

Watch What Happens Live: Season 20 (Tuesdays to Saturdays)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (Tuesdays from 10pm ET)

Ballroom Dancing Queens: Season 1 (Tuesdays from 10pm ET)

Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (Wednesdays from 10pm ET)

Top Chef: Season 20 (Thursdays from 10pm ET)

The Real Housewives of Miami: Season 5 (Thursdays)

Celebrity Game Face: Season 4 (Fridays)

Celebrity Prank Wars: Season 1 (Fridays)

The Real Murders of Orange County: Season 3 (Saturdays)

The Real Housewives of Chesire: Season 16 (Sundays)

Ancient, Suicide or Murder: Season 4 (Sundays)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 15 (Sundays from 9pm ET)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard: Season 1 (Sundays from 10pm ET)

Hayu is available to stream on Hayu.com, on iOS and Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Xbox and other major platforms. Hayu costs $6.99/month in Canada.

Image credit: Bravo