Samsung Display makes screen that can recognize several fingers

Samsung Display has unveiled its new generation of OLED panels that can recognize fingerprints anywhere on the screen and check the user’s heart rate, blood pressure and stress levels by reading multiple fingers. Samsung calls this the Sensor OLED Display.

Display fingerprint sensors are not unusual, as most smartphones have this feature; however, the new display will extend fingerprint sensitivity to the entire screen by adding a light-sensing organic photodiode into the panel’s screen.

A technology like this could potentially allow companies to offer multi-finger authentication.

However, Samsung’s biggest claim indicates that the OLED display allows users to check cardiovascular health, including blood pressure, when the user places two fingers on the screen.

“To accurately measure a person’s blood pressure, it is necessary to measure the blood pressure of both arms,” notes Samsung Display’s press release. “The Sensor OLED display can simultaneously sense the fingers of both hands, providing more accurate health information than existing wearable devices.”

At the SID Display Week 2023 in LA, Samsung unveiled this new technology alongside a rollable flex screen stretching from 5cm to 25cm. Further, the company introduced its new foldable phone concept, dubbed ‘Flex In & Out,’ that can fold inward and outward 360 degrees.

Further, the company introduced the Slideable Flex Solo, which expands from a 13-inch tablet to a 17-inch screen.

You can learn more here.

Source: Samsung