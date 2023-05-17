Xbox running contest to send Canadians to LA for its big June showcase

Xbox Canada has launched a new contest to offer fans the chance to head to Los Angeles for its big Xbox Games Showcase.

Specifically, three winners and their plus ones will be flown out to attend LA’s Xbox Fan Fest watch party event on June 11th. They’ll also get a two-night hotel stay and a meal allowance of $300 USD (about $400 CAD) for the two days. The total approximate retail value of the contest is $3,490 CAD.

To enter, you’ll have to be available to travel between June 10th and 12th and post a video or photo to Twitter, Instagram or TikTok using the hashtag #XboxGreatestMemoryCompetition.

🚨 WIN A TRIP TO THE XBOX FANFEST WATCH PARTY IN LA 🚨 ​ Share your Greatest Xbox Memory in the thread below to show why you’re Canada’s BIGGEST Xbox fan. Use #XboxGreatestMemoryCompetition to enter! ​ Full Rules + Regs

EN: https://t.co/2CnK93PV13

FR: https://t.co/GgadYVFXuL pic.twitter.com/4A5SLiGT5n — Xbox Canada (@XboxCanada) May 17, 2023

You’ll have from May 17th to May 24th to enter. Xbox says it’s judging entries based on “passion,” “genuine excitement,” “creativity” and “production.”

The full rules and regulations can be found here.

Even if you’re not planning to enter, you’ll still be able to watch the Xbox Games Showcase from home via YouTube and Twitch. The show kicks off on June 11th at 10am PT/1pm ET, with a Starfield-focused presentation beginning immediately after. It’s one of many events that week, including Summer Game Fest and Ubisoft Forward. More information on the summer gaming season can be found here.

Image credit: Xbox