CRTC approves date for Toronto’s fourth area code

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has officially approved a rollout date of April 26th, 2025 for Toronto’s latest area code. The code, 942, marks the third time a new code is being brought to the city.

Existing area codes used in Toronto include 416, 437 and 647. In each case, the three extra digits need to be dialled in addition to the rest of the phone number in order to place a call.

All phone numbers using the existing three area codes will be taken up by April 2026, according to a CRTC report from last year.

The number of area codes is rising in other parts of the province and country as well in order to keep up with the rising population density.

Source: CRTC Via: blogTO