Google finally releases redesigned Home app to the public

In 2022, Google announced an update to its Google Home app that looked to provide users with a sleeker, more customizable experience. After this year’s Google I/O event, the company announced that the new and improved Home app will be launching to all users on May 11th.

This comes after the tech giant released a Public Preview of the app’s changes back in October of 2022. The company boasted that over 500,000 users tried out the preview. Now, after months of feedback and tweaking, it appears Google is ready to make the changes public.

That’s not all! The new Google Home app is rolling out to everyone & includes even more updates: ✨Navigate the app easily with its refreshed design

📹Access your camera feed more quickly

⚙️Create custom home automations¹

The company’s first point of action was an organization overhaul, with the app now sporting a Favourites page that gives users prime access to their most-used features. Additionally, Google has introduced ‘Spaces,’ which organize groups of devices by type. Other user devices can be found organized by room under ‘Devices.’

Changes are also coming to Nest, with the company announcing that legacy Nest cameras will make the jump from their app to Google Home. Public Preview users will eventually be able to transfer the first-generation Nest Cam Indoor into Home, with the change slated for July 2023.

Further, Google’s new feature, dubbed the ‘home panel,’ will allow Pixel users to launch directly into Google Home from their lock screen or quick settings panel. That feature will have to wait until June 2023’s Pixel Feature Drop.

The app will even bring more accessibility to Wear OS, with access to devices from Google Home’s Favorites tab available directly from compatible Wear OS smartwatches. Supported camera notifications will also show previews on smartwatches. These changes are set to take place starting May 15th.

The Google Home app is available for free on both iOS and Android.

