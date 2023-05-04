Google announces Pixel Fold ahead of I/O 2023

Google just announced the Pixel Fold ahead of its Google I/O 2023, where it was expected to announce the phone.

In a ‘May the 4th’ styled tweet from the @madebygoogle account, the search giant officially unveiled its upcoming foldable. The tweet doesn’t include much other than the May 10th date, pointing to an I/O announcement and a video.

The short eight-second clip shows the Pixel Fold from several angles, including the inner display as it unfolds.

The tweet also includes a link to the Google Store where people can sign up to learn more about the Pixel Fold.

It’s unclear if the device will come to Canada.

Developing…

Image credit: Google