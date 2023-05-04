Google announces Pixel Fold ahead of I/O 2023

Google just announced the Pixel Fold ahead of its Google I/O 2023, where it was expected to announce the phone.
In a ‘May the 4th’ styled tweet from the @madebygoogle account, the search giant officially unveiled its upcoming foldable. The tweet doesn’t include much other than the May 10th date, pointing to an I/O announcement and a video.
✨May The Fold Be With You✨https://t.co/g6NUd1DcOJ#GoogleIO #PixelFold
May 10 pic.twitter.com/K8Gk21nmo8
— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) May 4, 2023
The short eight-second clip shows the Pixel Fold from several angles, including the inner display as it unfolds.
The tweet also includes a link to the Google Store where people can sign up to learn more about the Pixel Fold.
It’s unclear if the device will come to Canada.
Developing…
Image credit: Google