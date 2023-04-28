Best Buy Top Deals April 28-May 4: Headphones, security cameras, smart vacuums, laptops and more

Best Buy Canada’s refreshed list of Top Deals is out now with promotions on TVs, electric scooters, webcams, headphones, security cameras, smart vacuums, laptops and more.

The promotion starts today, Friday April 28th and ends on Thursday, May 4th.

Check out some of the Top Deals below:

Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN50AU8000FXZC) – 2021: $649.99 (save $150)

Acer Aspire TC-1760-EB13 Desktop PC (Intel Ci5 12400/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/Win 11): $699.99 (save $200)

Epson EcoTank ET-2800 Wireless All-In-One Supertank Inkjet Printer – White: $299.99 (save $30)

Acer 31.5-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (ED320QR Sbiipx): $269.99 (save $130)

JBL Live 660NC Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $189.99 (save $110)

SteelSeries Arctis 5 RGB Gaming Headset for PC/PS4/PS5 – Black: $99.99 (save $25)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $139.99 (save $50)

ASUS VivoBook 15 X515 15.6-inch Laptop – Slate Grey (Intel Core i5-1135G7/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 11): $799.99 (save $100)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop – Grey (Intel Core i3-1115G4/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11 S): $499.99 (save $150)

ASUS VivoBook X515 15.6-inch Laptop – Slate Grey (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $649.99 (save $150)

JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $139.99 (save $30)

Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System – 5-Pack – Black: $289.99 (save $210)

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar 47mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Large – Slate Grey: $549.99 (save $400)

iRobot Roomba i8+ (Plus) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal – Medium Silver (8550): $699.99 (save $400)

ASUS ROG Rapture Wireless AX11000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router (GT-AX11000 Pro): $529.99 (save $50)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 14.6-inch 512GB Android 11 Tablet w/ Qualcomm SM8450 8-Core Processor -Graphite: $1,779.99 (save $120)

Samsung HW-Q750B/ZC 5.1.2 Channel Wireless Dolby Atmos Sound Bar w/ Wireless Subwoofer & Speakers: $599.95 (save $500)

Seagate One Touch 5TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (STKC5000400) – Black: $139.99 (save $20)

Segway Ninebot KickScooter F40 Electric Scooter (40km Range / 30km/h Top Speed) – Dark Grey: $799.99 (save $200)

Logitech G Blue Yeti Game Streaming Kit with Yeti Gaming Mic: $139.99 (save $50)

Logitech 4K Pro Webcam with HDR & Noise-Cancelling Mics: $199.99 (save $15)

Swann Enforcer Wired 8-CH 2TB DVR Security System with 6 Bullet 4K Cameras – White: $499.99 (save $80)

Night Owl Semi-Wireless 10-CH 1TB NVR Security System with 4 Bullet 1080p FHD Cameras – Black/White: $449.99 (save $100)

Blink Outdoor & Floodlight 1080p Outdoor Security Camera – White: $125.99 (save $54)

Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell 3: $194.99 (save $5)

Ring Wired Wi-Fi Video Doorbell – Black: $49.99 (save $30)

Lenovo Smart 5m (16 ft.) LED Light Strip – Colour: $39.97 (save $50)

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Wi-Fi Connected Self-Empty Robot Vacuum – Woven Neutral (3550): $549.99 (save $150)

iRobot Roomba j7+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Empty Robot Vacuum (j7550): $799.99 (save $200)

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Plus Robot Vacuum & Mop – Black: $999.99 (save $500)

Dyson V11 Absolute Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum – Nickel/Red: $799.99 (save $200)

Find all the Top Deals for the week here.

