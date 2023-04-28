Telus expands Indigenous Advisory Council with new members

Telus has expanded its Indigenous Advisory Council with six Indigenous leaders, including two new youth representatives.
Formed last year, the ten-person council aims to help Telus hear from Indigenous about issues and ideas, which the carrier says will inform its business.
The new council members are as follows:
- Youth advisor: Magnolia Perron — Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte (Ontario)
- Youth advisor: Taylor Behn-Tsakoza — Fort Nelson First Nation (British Columbia)
- Clint Davis — Inuk from Nunatsiavut (Labrador)
- James Delorme — Klahoose First Nation (British Columbia) and Cowessess First Nation (Saskatchewan)
- Victoria LaBillois — Mi’gmaw from Listuguj (Quebec)
- Shaun Soonias — Red Pheasant Cree Nation (Saskatchewan)
Telus says council members have been selected “through a robust recruitment and verification process designed to protect the integrity of the council and ensure a diversity of Indigenous perspectives.” They all have expertise in areas such as health, business, technology, law, finance and sustainability.
Source: Telus