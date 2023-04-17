Rumoured Galaxy S23 Ultra update fixes halo HDR image issue

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best Android devices on the market, but it features a few issues that make it less than perfect. One of which is a annoying photo halo created by HDR processing (check out the example below), but rumours indicate Samsung is implementing a fix.

Exclusive: Good news, Samsung S23 Ultra will address HDR abnormal contour issues in the next firmware update. pic.twitter.com/EhQs4biFXM — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 14, 2023

Tech leaker Ice Universe indicates Samsung is working on an update to fix this issue. According to SamMobile, this patch could be a part of the May 2023 security update, so you’ll have to wait a few weeks before it arrives.

The April security patch came with several updates for the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s camera, including improved autofocus, faster Gallery operations while deleting images that were just clicked, improved sharpness in video capture and improvements to the ultrawide camera in low-light conditions.

Source: @UniverseIce Via: SamMobile