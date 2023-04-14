Twitter rebrands its monetized content program to ‘subscriptions’

Elon Musk has rebranded ‘Super Follows’ to ‘Subscriptions.’

Twitter’s previous leadership introduced Super Follows in 2021, allowing users to monetize their tweets and give subscribers access to special Spaces. According to Musk, users can share content through long-form videos or text.

The Verge also points out newsletters could be a potential additional feature available through Subscriptions. The move comes after Twitter restricted link sharing on Substack after the company announced Notes, a Twitter-like feature that allows users to publish short posts.

For the next 12 months, Twitter will keep none of the money. You will receive whatever money we receive, so that’s 70% for subscriptions on iOS & Android (they charge 30%) and ~92% on web (could be better, depending on payment processor). After first year, iOS & Android fees… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2023

Musk claims Twitter won’t keep any of the money it makes from the program for the first year, but will when iOS and Android fees drop.

“You will receive whatever money we receive, so that’s 70 percent for subscriptions on iOS & Android (they charge 30 percent) and ~92 percent on web (could be better, depending on payment processor),” Musk tweeted.

According to Engadget, the rebrand hasn’t changed many of the program’s details. However, it’s important to note Canadians can’t currently monitize their content.

Working on it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2023

Subscriptions is only available to those in the U.S., according to Musk, who said he’s “working on” expanding availability.

Via: The Verge, Engadget