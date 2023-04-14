New drone video reveals Cybertruck’s giant windshield wiper in action

Late last month, Tesla was spotted testing out the Cybertruck and its rear-wheel steering capabilities.

Now, as reported by Electrek, a new drone video has recently surfaced showcasing the highly-anticipated Cybertruck’s massive windshield wiper in action.

The footage was shot by Brad Sloan above Tesla’s Texas Gigafactory and uploaded to YouTube. The video shows the electric pickup supposedly entering a wind tunnel for testing.

At the 13:42 mark of the video, the truck’s single XL wiper blade can be seen in motion, reaching across the majority of the windshield. The Cybertruck’s enormous windshield was one of the electric pickup’s most distinctive features of the electric pickup when it was first unveiled back in 2019.

Since then, Tesla has reportedly gone through several prototypes of the wiper, and CEO Elon Musk has expressed that “The wiper is what troubles me most. No easy solution. Deployable wiper that stows in front trunk would be ideal, but complex.”

Manufacturers have to ship cars with side mirrors by law, but owners are allowed to modify their cars. The wiper is what troubles me most. No easy solution. Deployable wiper that stows in front trunk would be ideal, but complex. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

It’s still unclear what the final Cybertruck design will look like, though with production quickly approaching, it’s likely that the final build will look very similar to the current one. During Tesla’s Q4 2022 earnings call, Musk said that mass production of the truck won’t begin until 2024. He did say that production of the vehicle will begin in some capacity this summer, though Tesla would only be able to initiate mass production in 2024.

The Cybertruck has recently been spotted in other locations as well, so it might be that the automaker is done with the delays and will stand good on its ‘mass production in 2024’ promise.

As Tesla continues to fine-tune the design and features of the Cybertruck, fans eagerly await its official launch and the opportunity to get behind the wheel of this groundbreaking electric pickup.

Image credit: Brad Sloan (YouTube screenshot)

Source: Brad Sloan Via: Electrek