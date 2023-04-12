Skullcandy release limited edition cannabis themed earbuds

Audio company Skullcandy has released its limited edition Grind Haze True Wireless Earbuds in an effort to, as the name suggests, celebrate cannabis culture.

Inspired by the Indica-dominant Purple Haze strain (and maybe the Jimi Hendrix track,) the earbuds feature a silvery sage green colourway with subtle purple and orange highlights that look exactly what you’d expect your local budtender to be wearing when listening to tunes.

The rustic look is accented by a soft and fuzzy textured feel and a smoked grey charging case.

LIMITED-EDITION DROP. Meet Grind® Haze. These buds are inspired by one of our favorite strains, the legendary Purple Haze. Go ahead, pop in a relaxed playlist and bask in the vibe. 🍃 Get yours at https://t.co/OIqGlxiC0o pic.twitter.com/1e8rHRVh22 — Skullcandy (@skullcandy) April 4, 2023

Functionality-wise, the earbuds house features such as the brand’s Skull-iQ technology that allows users to hands-free voice commands to change songs, answer calls and more. They also boast compatibility with the Skullcandy app for updates, personalizable audio settings and a 40-hour battery life with the included charging case.

The Grind HAZE True Wireless Earbuds are available now, just in time for April 20th, and can be purchased on Skullcandy’s website for around $124.29 after tax.

Image credit: Skullcandy

Source: Skullcandy