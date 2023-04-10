Lyft launching in Edmonton ‘in the coming months’

Edmonton residents will soon have another rideshare option to choose from.

Lyft said it’s expanding its services to the city “in the coming months.” The service is already available in Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver.

While riders will have to wait to use the service, anyone interested in becoming a driver can start the process by downloading the Lyft Driver app on iOS or Android.

“Lyft is the best way to earn good money and meet great people,” the company said in a blog post.

“When driving with Lyft, you have the flexibility and choice to earn when you want, plus pay transparency so you have confidence that your work is worth the time and effort.”

The company is offering new Edmonton drivers a $500 bonus if they complete 100 rides in 30 days.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Lyft