Elon Musk continues ‘Titter’ gag by painting over ‘W’ on headquarters sign

On April 6th, the Twitter headquarters sign was partially covered by a white tarp, courtesy of CEO Elon Musk, who has now confirmed that the move was his responsibility.

Why would the tech billionaire cover up his own company’s branding on purpose, you might ask? Well, let’s just say that there was a reason the sign was only partially covered. That’s right, the Twitter sign in San Francisco now reads “Titter” instead.

Although some Musk fans can still be found chuckling helplessly online over the CEO’s playground humour, Twitter’s landlord did not take kindly to the gag. Musk stated that the company was informed that they are legally required to keep the name “Twitter” on the sign.

Musk’s solution was probably exactly what you would have expected, given his already-established childlike banter.

“Our landlord at SF HQ says we’re legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove “w”, so we painted it background color. Problem solved!” Musk said in a tweet.

Naturally, the CEO followed up with a punchline that would have even the sternest eight-year-old snickering with glee.

“They tried to muffle our titter 🤭” the social media head tweeted.

This move follows other jokes from Musk involving similar subject matter. Back in October 2021, he tweeted that he planned on starting a new university called the “Texas Institute of Technology & Science,” or “TITS” for short.

Very clever, Elon.

Musk also polled his 134 million followers on the platform last year on whether or not to change the company’s name to “Titter.”

Regardless of whether these “changes” are here to stay or just another one of Musk’s temporary wisecracks is yet to be seen. As for now though, don’t be alarmed if images of a massive “Titter” sign begin to circulate on your social media.

Source: @ElonMusk Via: Gizmodo