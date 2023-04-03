Nearby Share is coming to Windows as beta app

Google’s Nearby Share is coming to Windows as a beta app, the company announced in a recent blog post. Users can now share photos, documents, files and links between Android devices and Windows PCs.

You’ll need to be running the 64-bit version of Windows 10 and up, and ARM laptops are not supported.

Google says the Nearby Share Beta for Windows was designed with safety and privacy in mind. This allows users to control who can discover their devices and send files, whether it’s all your friends and family or just your own devices.

You’ll need to download the app, then install it on your Windows PC. From there, sign into your Google Account and set your device’s visibility preferences to choose who can share with you.

Nearby Share is an AirDrop-like feature that lets Android users easily share content like files, photos and more through a wireless connection. The feature launched in 2020. Google previously announced plans for Nearby Share on Windows at CES 2022.

Source: Android Via: The Verge

Image credit: Android