Here’s how to watch Succession season 4 in Canada

If you’ve been eagerly anticipating the finale of the Waystar RoyCo saga, the moment you’ve been waiting for has finally arrived.

Succession Season 5 kicks off Sunday, March 26th at 9pm ET/6am PT on Bell’s Crave and will stream in the same time slot each subsequent week.

Have you picked a side yet? Stream the final season of #Succession this Sunday on Crave pic.twitter.com/OpY39WNsjV — Crave (@CraveCanada) March 23, 2023

This season, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) will find new allies against their father Logan (Brian Cox), including Sandi Furness (Hope Davis), Stewy Hosseini (Arian Moayed) and Nan Pierce (Cherry Jones).

Personally, I’m most interested in how Cousin Greg (Gregory Hirsch) fares when the dust settles. HBO has confirmed season 4 will be the critically-acclaimed TV show’s last.

You can find the trailer for the new season below:

A standard Crave subscription (which also includes HBO content) costs $19.99/month. Bell recently removed the ability to subscribe to Crave’s mobile-only $9.99/month subscription.

Image credit: HBO