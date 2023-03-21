Pixel Watch March update lets you check the time when your watch is off

Google’s March 2023 update is rolling out now for the Pixel Watch, bringing a handful of useful new features and fixes.

The headliner addition with the March 2023 update is fall detection, though technically, that started rolling out late in February. Fall detection has been a long time coming, but it should now be available for most people who live in supported regions. You can learn more about fall detection on the Pixel Watch here.

However, fall detection isn’t the only new feature in the March update (and it might not even be the most interesting). Another new feature is the ability to view the time on your Pixel Watch, even when the watch is powered down. You can do this by pressing the crown on your Pixel Watch.

Other tweaks include the ability to turn on power saving mode directly from the quick settings tile, the option to wake the screen by turning the crown, touch sensivitvty optimizations and more.

Google also noted that it’s working on a fix for an issue causing alarms to go off late or not at all. That should arrive “in the coming weeks” via a Play Store update to the Pixel Watch’s Clock app.

You can grab the update on your watch by heading into Settings > System > System updates. However, it’s worth noting that these updates often take time to roll out so if it’s not there right away, it should show up soon.

Source: Google Via: Android Police