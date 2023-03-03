iPhone 15 Pro might sport single, unified volume rocker, mute button

Rumours that Apple will ditch physical buttons on the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro line have swirled for a while, but a new report suggests the company might drop the dual volume buttons and ditch the mute switch.

The detail comes via YouTuber @ZoneOfTech, who posted on Twitter that they are “almost 100% sure” that the iPhone 15 Pro will sport a single unified volume button.

If you look at the regular iPhone 15 CAD, you can see that it clearly has 2 individual button slots with 4 pins in total. Pretty sure that this means we’ll see a unified volume button on the 15 Pro. — Daniel (@ZONEofTECH) March 2, 2023

ZoneOfTech made the assertion after comparing previously-leaked CAD renders of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. The 15 Pro shows a single indentation with two pins, whereas the regular iPhone 15 render has two separate slots with four pins total.

Based on the same CAD renders, ZoneOfTech is also “100% sure that the mute switch will also switch to a singular press button” instead of the up/down switch the iPhone uses now.

Admittedly, the CAD renders aren’t much to go on alone. However, 9to5Mac reportedly receive information from a source confirming the single volume button, adding credence to the rumour.

It’ll be interesting to see what else comes out about the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro ahead of the likely September launch. Coupled with rumours about solid-state buttons with haptic feedback for the Pro models, it’s not a stretch to imagine Apple will reimagine other parts of the button too.

Moreover, while some love the mute switch, I could see moving from a switch to a button possibly offering some convenience benefits. For example, it could allow for expanded do not disturb options or automated silencing at specific times since iOS would no longer be restricted by the physical position of the switch.

Source: ZoneOfTech Via: MacRumors, 9to5Mac