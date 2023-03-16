Kirby’s Dream Land 2 is the next Game Boy title coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo is adding several new games to its Switch Online library, including Kirby’s Dream Land 2 and BurgerTime Deluxe, bringing the catalogue of Game Boy titles to 11 games.

On the SNES and NES side, the pool game Side Pocket is coming to the Super Nintendo, while top-down shooter Xevious is coming to the Nintendo Entertainment System. Out of this lineup, I’ve only played Kirby’s Dream Land 2, the first title in the series to give Kirby the various powers the series is most known for now. Back in 1995, it was a technical marvel that the game could run on the rapidly aging Game Boy.

All of the above titles are available with a standard Switch Online subscription ($4.99/month), while the Expansion Pack tier offers access to Nintendo 64 and Game Boy Advance titles ($63.99/year). Last week, Nintendo brought GBA side-scrolling classic Metroid Fusion to the Switch.

Upcoming Game Boy Advance titles include F-Zero Maximum Velocity, Golden Sun, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages/Seasons and more.

Image credit: Nintendo