Bing AI Chatbot waitlist removed for all users

Microsoft’s Bing AI chatbot is now available to use for all.

Up until recently, users had to join a waitlist and wait for their turn to be able to use the chatbot. Now, it seems as though Microsoft has removed the waitlist, allowing anyone to sign up and use the GPT-4-powered chatbot immediately, as spotted by Windows Central.

I tried to join the waitlist with a new Microsoft account, and access to the chatbot was granted immediately.

It is unclear whether Microsoft has temporarily removed the waitlist or if it has been removed permanently. Microsoft has not yet commented on this development. The company does have an AI event scheduled for today, Thursday, March 16th, hosted by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and CVP Jared Spataro, where the company might detail why it removed the waitlist.

This waitlist change comes just a day after Microsoft confirmed that its Bing AI chatbot has been running on GPT-4, OpenAI’s next-generation AI language model. This news has sparked a lot of interest and excitement, especially since GPT-4 is not yet publicly available. Microsoft’s decision to remove the waitlist may be related to this news, as the company may be eager to showcase its cutting-edge AI technology.

In addition to the waitlist being removed, Jordi Ribas, corporate vice president at Bing and Microsoft, revealed in a Tweet that the company has increased the limit on the Bing AI chatbot to 15 chats per session and up to 150 per day, up from five chats per session and 50 chats per day.

Good news, we've increased our turn limits to 15/150. Also confirming that the next-gen model Bing uses in Prometheus is indeed OpenAI's GPT-4 which they just announced today. Congrats to the @OpenAI team. https://t.co/WTVlVCVOyw pic.twitter.com/VA4Z1SDiEG — Jordi Ribas (@JordiRib1) March 14, 2023

It will be interesting to see how the chatbot evolves and expands in the coming months, especially with the integration of GPT-4 technology.

Source: Windows Central