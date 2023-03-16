Flash Sale: Anker portable chargers up to 46 percent off

Anker continues to offer great deals this week, with the company reducing prices on their already discounted accessories, including offers on portable chargers, plugs and a variety of cables.
Below are all of the deals:
- Anker 3-Port Fast Compact Wall Charger for $69.99 (save 46%)
- Anker PowerCore Essential 20K for $49.99 (save $10)
- Anker 333 USB C to USB C Cable (6ft 100W, 2-Pack) for $17.99 (save $6)
- Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) for $199.99 (save $50)
- Anker 733 Power Bank (GaNPrime PowerCore 65W) for $119 (save $10)
- Anker Portable Charger, 313 Power Bank (PowerCore Slim 10K) for $35.99 (save $5)
- Anker PowerCore, 10000mAh External Batteries for $27.99 (save 24%)
- Anker Portable Charger, USB-C Portable Charger 10000mAh for $54.99 (save 17%)
- Anker 5,200mAh Ultra-Compact Portable Charger for $39.99 (save 20%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada