Best Buy’s PC Gaming sale is live now: Gaming monitors, external SSDs, peripherals, gaming laptops and more

Best Buy Canada’s ‘PC Gaming Sale’ is live now with incredible deals on gaming desktops, laptops, headsets, keyboards, and other PC essentials.

The sale runs from Friday, March 10th, until Thursday, March 16th. Check out deals from the promotion below:

HP Victus 15-inch Gaming Laptop – Mica Silver (Intel Core i5-12500H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3050/Windows 11): $999.99 (save $200)

ASUS ROG Strix G15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 7 4800H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 3050/Win 11): $1,199.99 (save $100)

MSI Crosshair 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i9-12900H/1TB SSD/32GB RAM/GeForce RTX 3070/Windows 11): $1,799.99 (save $300)

MSI Raider GE66 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – Blue (Intel Core i9-12900H/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3070 Ti/Win 11): $1,899.99 (save $400)

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060/Win 11): $1,799.99 (save $100)

Lenovo Legion Gaming PC – Raven Black (Intel Core i7-12700/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/NVIDIA RTX 3060): $1,699.99 (save $200)

Acer Predator Orion Gaming PC (Intel Ci7-12700F/1TB HDD/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060/Win 11): $1,799.99 (save $200)

MSI Infinite RS Gaming PC (Intel Core i7-13700KF/2TB SSD/32GB RAM/RTX 4090/Windows 11) – English: $5,499.99 (save $500)

BenQ MOBIUZ 48-inch UHD 120Hz 0.1ms GTG OLED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (EX480UZ): $2,029 (save $270)

LG UltraGear 31.5-inch 1440p WQHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (32GP83B-B): $479.99 (save $170)

Razer Ornata Chroma Backlit Mechanical Mecha-Membrane Gaming Keyboard – English: $49.99 (save $50)

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Backlit Mechanical OmniPoint Gaming Keyboard: $169.99 (save $70)

Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse with Charging Dock – Mercury: $99.99 (save $100)

Logitech G Pro Backlit Mechanical GX Blue Clicky Gaming Keyboard – English: $129.99 (save $40)

NETGEAR Orbi Tri-Band AX6000 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (RBK853-100CNS) – 3 Pack: $999.99 (save $200)

Samsung T7 2TB USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive (MU-PC2T0T/AM) – Grey: $199.99 (save $90)

Samsung T7 Shield 1TB USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive (MU-PE1T0S/AM) – Black: $129.99 (save $25)

Samsung 870 EVO 1TB SATA III Internal Solid State Drive (MZ-77E1T0B/AM): $109.99 (save $35)

ASUS ROG Strix Z690-A Gaming Wi-Fi D4 ATX LGA 1700 Motherboard: $359.99 (save $70)

Corsair RM850X 850-Watt ATX Modular Power Supply: $159.99 (save $20)

Corsair RM 1000-Watt ATX Modular Power Supply: $239.99 (save $20)

AKRacing Core EX SE Ergonomic Fabric Gaming Chair – Carbon Black: $419.99 (save $130)

Find all ‘PC Gaming Sale’ deals here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.