Ubisoft, Behaviour among companies joining major Canadian gaming conference

XP Gaming has revealed the first round of partners for its major upcoming Canadian video game event, the XP Game Developer Summit.

The conference will be held on April 20th and 21st at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto, and some of the confirmed attendees include Ubisoft, Behaviour Interactive, Certain Affinity, AMD, Amazon AWS and Gameloft. Altogether, more than a dozen publishers and international investors are expected to be at the show.

While Canada is the third-largest country in the world for game development, there aren’t many national events to represent the $5.5 billion industry, outside of the likes of MIGS in Montreal and Reboot Developer Red in Banff. To help support the local games sector, XP Gaming Summit is planning a variety of programming, including:

Targeted networking provided by MeetToMatch

Global business networking with studios and publishers

A large game showcase

Business lounge

Esports lounge

Business and technical dedicated panels

Additionally, XP Gaming has partnered with the Level Up Showcase, an April 19th event to spotlight Ontario-made student games; Interactive Ontario’s IO Connect Evening Networking Mixer on April 20th and the Canadian Game Awards on April 20th and 21st.

Those interested in attending the XP Game Developer Summit can learn more here. Tickets start at $60.

Image credit: XP Gaming

Source: XP Gaming