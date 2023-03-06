This Samsung 24-inch 165Hz gaming monitor is on sale at Best Buy

If you’re looking for a high refresh rate PC gaming monitor that doesn’t break the bank, Samsung’s 24-inch Odyssey G3 is a solid option, especially since it’s on sale.

Normally available for $379.99, the monitor is currently listed on BestBuy for $189.99, marking a $190 or 50 percent discount.

The 24-inch Odyssey G3 features a 165Hz refresh rate, alongside a 1ms response time, allowing for a delay-free gaming experience. The display is limited to FHD, though it does feature AMD FreeSync Premium to avoid tearing and provide a smooth gaming experience.

It features a height-adjustable stand and a three-sided borderless view with modes like ‘Eye Saver’ and ‘Flicker Free.’

The monitor features a single 1.2 Display Port alongside a 1.4 HDMI port and a headphone port.

To learn more about Samsung’s 24-inch Odyssey G3 monitor or to purchase it, click here. Find other gaming monitors on sale at Best Buy here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Best Buy

Source: Best Buy