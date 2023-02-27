Musk fires Twitter Blue head Esther Crawford, promises rewards for those who remain

Esther Crawford was responsible for various projects at Twitter after Elon Musk took over the company. But under Musk’s rule, no one is safe.

According to Zoë Schiffer, the managing editor at Platformer, Crawford lost her job at the company over the weekend. She was responsible for Twitter Blue and, as The Verge reports, oversaw the platform’s upcoming payments platform.

Just got confirmation that Esther Crawford, chief executive of Twitter Payments, is out. — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) February 26, 2023

The publication also reports that other members of the product team were also let go, and there’s speculation Musk is getting ready to hire an entirely new team. Schiffer tweeted the latest round of layoffs impacted roughly 50 employees and follow several dismissals from a week prior.

Martijn de Kuijper, a senior product manager and founder of Revue, is among those laid off. Revue is a newsletter tool Twitter acquired in 2021.

NEW: Elon Musk just announced Twitter will be making significant performance-based stock and compensation awards for remaining employees. — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) February 27, 2023

More recently, Musk has reportedly announced the company will give remaining employees “performance-based stock and compensation awards,” Schiffer tweeted.

“He acknowledged that the recent round of layoffs were difficult and said Twitter employees who are still at the company are highly regarded by those around them.”

Source: @ZoëSchiffer Via: The Verge