Musk fires Twitter Blue head Esther Crawford, promises rewards for those who remain

Roughly 50 others were also let go, marking the fourth round of layoffs since Musk became CEO

By Nida Zafar @nida_zafar
Feb 27, 20237:05 PM EST
Esther Crawford was responsible for various projects at Twitter after Elon Musk took over the company. But under Musk’s rule, no one is safe.

According to Zoë Schiffer, the managing editor at Platformer, Crawford lost her job at the company over the weekend. She was responsible for Twitter Blue and, as The Verge reports, oversaw the platform’s upcoming payments platform.

The publication also reports that other members of the product team were also let go, and there’s speculation Musk is getting ready to hire an entirely new team. Schiffer tweeted the latest round of layoffs impacted roughly 50 employees and follow several dismissals from a week prior.

Martijn de Kuijper, a senior product manager and founder of Revue, is among those laid off. Revue is a newsletter tool Twitter acquired in 2021.

More recently, Musk has reportedly announced the company will give remaining employees “performance-based stock and compensation awards,” Schiffer tweeted.

“He acknowledged that the recent round of layoffs were difficult and said Twitter employees who are still at the company are highly regarded by those around them.”

Source: @ZoëSchiffer Via: The Verge 

