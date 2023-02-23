Bell, Virgin warn of service interruptions in southwest Ontario due to weather

Bell says some of its customers in the “southwest region of Ontario” might experience service interruptions due to adverse weather conditions.

In a tweet from the @Bell_Support account, Bell shared the warning and said it was “working to restore service as quickly as possible.”

1/2 Some customers in the southwest region of Ontario may be experiencing a service interruption due to adverse weather conditions. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience. To find out more about what we do to keep our networks… — Bell Support (@Bell_Support) February 23, 2023

Bell flanker brand Virgin Plus is also experiencing issues, according to a similar tweet shared by the @VirginPlus account.

Some Virgin Plus Members in the southwest region of Ontario may be experiencing a service interruption due to adverse weather conditions. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience. — Virgin Plus (@VirginPlus) February 23, 2023

We’ll update this post with additional information as it becomes available.

Source: Bell, Virgin Plus