Apple Music, App Store, Apple TV+ and more experiencing outages

Apple services like the App Store, Apple TV+ and Apple Music are currently experiencing outages.

On Thursday afternoon, Apple users took to social media to report being unable to access these services. According to Apple’s official Support page, these services went down at 4:03pm ET for “some users.”

It’s worth noting, however, that the .ca version of Apple Support shows that there are no outages. On the flip side, Down Detector.ca mentions some outages for services like Apple Music. Therefore, your mileage will surely vary depending on where you are.

There’s no word yet on when service will be restored across the board.