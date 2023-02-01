Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus Essential in February 2023

Every month, PlayStation offers a handful of games at no additional cost to its PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Normally, there are three games offered each month through PlayStation Plus Essential, but in February, PlayStation is actually giving out four. Read on to find out which ones. (PlayStation will announce January’s PS Plus Extra and Premium games in the coming days.)

To start, two games that released last year are joining the catalogue: the skater Olli Olli World and survival horror title Evil Dead: The Game, both for PS4/PS5. Also free on both consoles is the Destiny 2 expansion, Beyond Light, which is this month’s bonus title. Finally, action-adventure remaster Mafia: Definitive Edition is up for grabs on PS4.

All four titles will be available to download through PS Plus from Tuesday, February 7th until Monday, March 6th. Meanwhile, January’s free PS Plus Essential titles will remain available until February 6th.

PlayStation Plus Essential starts at $11.99 CAD/month, Extra begins at $17.99/month and Premium is priced at $21.99/month. PS Plus Essential perks, including the monthly free games, are included in Extra and Premium plans.

Additionally, PlayStation has confirmed that the PS Plus Collection — more than a dozen PS4 games that are free on PS5 to PS Plus subscribers — will no longer be offered starting May 9th. However, anyone who claims these titles before then will be able to continue playing them beyond May 9th as long as they remain subscribed to PS Plus.

Image credit: Private Division

Source: PlayStation