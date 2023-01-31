LG’s 2023 17-inch Grams feature Nvidia’s RTX3050 GPU

LG has announced the latest in its line of 17-inch ultralight Gram laptops. The new 2023 variant will be available for purchase on February 1st on LG’s website and select retailers starting at $1,999 USD (roughly $2,660 CAD).

LG announced the new laptops at CES in early January. The laptops are expected to support variable refresh rates to conserve battery, alongside Dolby Atmos for surround sound-like audio. Further, the laptops feature Intel’s 13th-Gen processors, while last year’s Gram 17s offered 12th-Gen Intel chips.

LG is calling the new 17-inch LG Grams the “LG Gram Pro,” however, the laptop is labelled as “LG Gram 17” on LG’s website.

The website has two models listed, including one with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD for $1,999.99 USD (about $2,660 CAD) and the other with 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD for $2,299.99 USD (approximately $3,060 CAD). Both laptops feature Nvidia’s RTX3050 GPU for gaming on the go on the ultra light-weight laptop (3.2 pounds/1.45KG). Both laptops feature a variable refresh rate of 31Hz to up to 144Hz that automatically shifts depending on what you’re doing on the laptop.

Both laptops feature a 90Wh battery, compared to last year’s Gram’s 80Wh battery. It also offers multiple ports, including two Thunderbolt 4, two USB 3.2, one HDMI, one headphone jack, and a Micro-SD Card Slot.

Follow the links to learn more about the 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD LG Grams. It’s currently unknown if and when the laptops will arrive in Canada. LG’s Canadian website features no mention of the laptops.

Image credit: LG

Source: LG Via: The Verge