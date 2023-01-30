Apple’s next iPad mini could launch in early 2024

Apple’s 2021 iPad mini refresh was very well-received.

It brought the iPad Pro’s squared-off edges to the pint-sized 8.3-inch tablet, the A15 bionic chip and 2nd-gen Apple Pencil compatibility. But according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, we’ll need to wait a bit longer for the next iPad mini refresh.

In a series of tweets where the analyst also mentions a foldable iPad is on the way, Kuo says there likely won’t be any new iPad releases in the next nine to 12 months and that the new iPad mini will ship in 2024, rather than the end of 2023 like some rumours indicated.

Anjie Technology will be the new beneficiary of the all-new design foldable iPad. There may be no new iPad releases in the next 9-12 months as the iPad mini refresh is more likely to begin mass production in 1Q24. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 30, 2023

Likely, the new iPad mini won’t be as exciting as its predecessor, with the processor being the notable new feature. After all, Apple just refreshed the tiny tablet, so it makes sense that the tech giant wouldn’t want to change its design yet again so soon.

The current iPad mini features Apple’s A15 chip, so it’s likely that the refresh will offer the A16 processor, with Apple keeping its M1/M2 exclusive to its higher-end iPads.

Source: @mingchikuo