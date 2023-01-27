Amazon unveils Valentine’s Day fueled sale with discounts on tech

If you’re into self care then you’d want to take care of yourself this Valentine’s Day and buy some good tech.
Amazon has taken the time to curate some great deals on tech, which some of them you’d love. Check them out below:
- Up to 30% off Fire TV Devices
- Up to 41% off Ring Video Doorbell Wired
- Up to 12% off Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TVs
- Up to 29% off Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TVs
- Up to 30% off Oral-B and Crest Whitestrips
- Up to 40% off TP-Link AX3000 WiFi 6 Smart WiFi Router
- Up to 15% off select Computers & Accessories
- Up to 20% off Anker 4-Port USB 3.0 Ultra Slim Data Hub
- Up to 29% off Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $148 (save 17%)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with MagSafe Charging Case for $227.99 (save 5%)
- Apple AirPods Max for $599.99 (save 23%)
