New on Hayu: February 2023

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.

For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly.

Here’s everything that’s coming to Hayu in February:

New this February

Love Island: Season 9 (From Tuesday, January 24th)

Nikki Bella Says I Do: Season 1 (From Friday, January 27th)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 1 (From Wednesday, February 8th)

Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (From Thursday, February 9th)

Summer House: Season 7 (From Tuesday, February 14th)

Continuing Series

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 7 (Mondays)

Family Karma: Season 3 (Mondays)

Snapped: Season 31 (Mondays)

Below Deck: Season 10 (Tuesdays)

Watch What Happens Live: Season 20 (Tuesdays – Saturdays)

Below Deck Adventure: Season 1 Finale (Wednesdays)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Season 3 (Thursdays)

Love Without Borders: Season 1 Finale (Thursdays)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Season 14 (Fridays)

Accident, Suicide or Murder: Season 4 (Sundays)

Floribama Murders: Season 1 (Sundays)

Image credit: Hayu