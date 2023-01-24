Native WhatsApp Mac app is now available to download

Mac WhatsApp users can now download a native version of the app, making WhatsApp Web completely obsolete.

As shared by WABetaInfo, the native app is optimized for the Mac, and is built with Mac Catalyst, which allows developers to port iOS apps to macOS or create a single version that can run on both platforms, resulting in a WhatsApp app that should technically be faster and more efficient than the web version.

What’s new with the app is that it allows users to make audio and video calls, whereas the web version of WhatsApp lacks the functionality. Further, to make it feel like a Mac app, it allows you to drag and drop files into the app.

Last year, WhatsApp released a native version for Windows 10, which works without needing a smartphone. This version looks similar to the Mac app and offers increased reliability and speed. Windows users can download the desktop app here.

It’s worth noting that native WhatsApp macOS app has been available for several months on TestFlight, but it only offered limited slots for testers. Now that the app is available in a full beta, it can be downloaded directly from WhatsApp’s website or from the App Store.

