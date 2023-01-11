Nokia opens sustainable office in Toronto

Nokia is expanding its presence in Canada through the opening of sustainable office space in Toronto, Ontario.

Nestled in downtown’s Harbourfront community, the hybrid workplace serves employees in software development, customer service, and sales. According to a press release, the team is currently working on Nokia 5G, high-speed broadband, mission-critical routing, optical, and private wireless solutions.

“Our growing presence across Canada maps to the increased demand we are seeing from customers and partners and will enable us to deliver secure, high performing, and trusted critical networking solutions,” Jeffrey Maddox, Nokia Canada’s president, said in a statement.

The office building, part of Sugar Wharf redevelopment, focuses on sustainability, making it a perfect option for Nokia to expand under its commitment to minimizing its environmental footprint.

The Toronto office is in addition to the company’s plan to build a 5G research hub in Ottawa.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Nokia