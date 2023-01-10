Instagram to remove Shopping tab from Home Screen in February

Meta-owned Instagram rolled out its redesigned Home Screen layout with a dedicated shopping tab in late 2020, and it’s been front and centre since.

Currently, the Shopping tab sits on the right of Reels on the Home Screen, but that’s about to change. As shared by the Meta-owned company, beginning February, Instagram will remove the Shopping tab from the main bar on the Home Screen, and the button to create a new post (currently situated on the top right) will move to the bottom-aligned bar.

The Reels tab, which sits at the centre of the bottom bar, will replace the Shopping tab.

According to Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, the idea here is to simplify Instagram and focus it more on trying to bring people together over what they love. To do that, Instagram is targeting three things: Inspiring people to express themselves, helping people discover what they love, and sparking connections between people over what they find

You will still be able to shop on Instagram via your Feed, in stories, Reels and through ads. “You will still be able to set up and run your shop on Instagram as we continue to invest in shopping experiences that provide the most value for people and businesses across feed, stories, reels, ads and more,” wrote Instagram in its Home Page navigation update.

Image credit: Adam Mosseri

Source: Instagram