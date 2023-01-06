Round steering wheel option now available for Tesla Model X/S

Tesla’s yoke-shaped steering wheel has long been a topic of criticism.

Using the steering wheel isn’t very intuitive for a regular driver, and the time it takes to get used to the oblong shape could lead to a higher risk of accidents.

The yoke steering wheel has proven to be impractical at lower speeds and potentially dangerous in certain driving scenarios, like when trying to regain control on an icy road. While some are worried about the shape of the wheel causing problems, others were concerned about the lack of stalks to choose the drive mode and perform functions like turn signals.

No — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2021

Now, as reported by Electrek, the Model S/X configuration on Tesla’s website was updated on Thursday, January 5th, and it now includes an option for a round steering wheel, alongside the yoke. It’s worth noting that selecting the round steering wheel doesn’t impact the price order the delivery date of the selected vehicle.

Musk has long been a proponent of the yoke, and said that the round steering wheel looks boring and blocks the screen. “FSD in panoramic mode look way better with a yoke,” he said.