Samsung Galaxy S23 series to sport same displays as predecessors

Expect similar pixel resolutions to 2022

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Jan 4, 20232:16 PM EST
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series is expected to launch in early February, so it’s not surprising that the rumour mill is kicking into high gear.

A new leak indicates the Galaxy S23 and S23+ will lack QHD+ displays and offer technology similar to their predecessors in the S22 series. This isn’t much of a shock given the S21 series was similar, which at the time was dissapointing considering the S20 offered a better display resolution.

Based on this leak, we’re looking at FHD display resolution for the Galaxy S23 and S23+.

Additionally, another rumour indicates that all three S23 smartphones will sport a variable refresh rate. The S23 Ultra will feature a 120Hz variable refresh rate that dips as low as 1Hz. The S23 and S23+, on the other hand, will sport a 120Hz variable refresh rate that dips as low as 48Hz.

According to other leaks, the S23 Ultra will sport aQHD+ 3088 x 1440-pixel resolution, 8GB/12GB of RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB of storage, four rear cameras with 200-megapixel primary, 12-megapixel ultrawide, 10-megapixel 3x telephoto and a 10-megapixel telephoto with 10x optical zoom.

The S23+ and S23 Ultra were both recently spotted in alleged promotion material.

Source: @AhmedQwaider888 Via: Android Headlines

