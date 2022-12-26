Samsung S23+ and S23 Ultra both spotted in alleged promotional material

Samsung’s Galaxy S23+ and S23 Ultra were spotted in alleged promotional material showing off their designs and colours. These images were shared by 91mobiles.

You can see the S23+ in ‘Lilac’ and the S23 Ultra in ‘Olive.’ Of course, Samsung will release the two handsets in a variety of colours.

This leak doesn’t say much else, but it’s cool to see that these handsets look almost exactly the same as Samsung’s previous smartphones.

Another rumour indicates that the S23 and S23+ will both sport 1,750 nits of brightness, catching up to the S23 Ultra. Additionally, the two will sport a battery that’s 200mAh bigger than the previous years.

Because Ultra did not further improve the screen brightness, the regular upgrade of S23 and S23+ has caught up with S23 Ultra, 1750nit，which is a good psychological comfort for S23 and S23+, but it is boring for S23 Ultra users. https://t.co/m6a35FoTRb — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 26, 2022

According to past leaks, the S23 Ultra will sport QHD+ 3088 x 1440-pixel resolution, 8GB/12GB of RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB of storage, and four rear cameras with 200-megapixel primary, 12-megapixel ultrawide, 10-megapixel 3x telephoto and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 10x optical zoom.

Source: 91mobiles, Ahmed Qwaider