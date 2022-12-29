WhatsApp will stop working on iPhone 5 and 5c soon

WhatsApp will stop working on dozens of devices come December 31st.

According to WhatsApp’s support page, the app runs on Android 4.1 and newer and iOS 12 and newer.

As reported by 9to5Mac, along with several other media outlets, the popular messaging app discontinued support for iOS 10 and iOS 11 in October. Both the iPhone 5 and 5C were last updated with iOS 10.3.4 in 2019.

The app’s inability to work shouldn’t come as a surprise to users, WhatsApp says on its support page. “Before we stop supporting your operating system, you’ll be notified directly in WhatsApp ahead of time and reminded a few times to upgrade.”

WhatsApp will also stop working on the LG Optimus, Samsung Galaxy S3, HTC Desire 500, and the Lenovo A820 by year’s end.

Source: WhatsApp Via: 9to5Mac