TikTok will soon let users learn why they see specific videos on their FYPs

Have you ever wondered why certain videos pop up on your For You page (FYP) as you endlessly scroll through TikTok?

According to a recent blog post the company shared, a new tool will provide the exact details.

Here’s how to access it:

Tap on the share panel while in your For You feed

Tap the question mark labelled “why this video” to reveal why the video came up on your page

Getting into the specifics, what you see comes down to rankings based on your activity, which measures a bunch of factors, including how much time you spend on the app, user interaction, and popular content in your region.

“This feature is one of many ways we’re working to bring meaningful transparency to the people who use our platform, and builds on a number of steps we’ve taken towards that goal,” the company said in the blog post.

TikTok says it will roll out the feature “over the coming weeks” but didn’t provide specifics. It’s the latest development coming from the social media company, which recently announced it’s testing horizontal full-screen mode.

Source: TikTok