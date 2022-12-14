Fido, Virgin Plus match Koodo’s $50/40GB plan

Rogers flanker brand Fido and Bell flanker brand Virgin Plus both rolled out $50/mo 40GB plans to match the offer Koodo dropped yesterday.

Like Koodo, Fido and Virgin both offer a $65/mo 40GB plan with a $15/mo bill credit for 15 months, making it $50. There’s also a $60/20GB plan that can get the $15/mo bill credit, making it $45/mo for 15 months.

The plans are only available for new activations.

Fido is a little different than the others, however, because it requires customers to put in promo code ‘YAYFIDO15’ to get the discounted price.

While the deals are better than either provider’s typical plans, they’re not quite as good as the $45/50GB plan offered during Black Friday. Here’s hoping providers bring out a better deal as we get closer to Boxing Day.

You can check out Fido’s plans here and Virgin’s plans here.