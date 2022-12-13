Land formerly allocated to Sidewalk Labs to be developed into zero-carbon community

Waterfront Toronto has signed an agreement with Dream Unlimited Corp. and Great Gulf Group to create the largest all-electric, zero-carbon master-planned community in Canada.

The companies, collectively known as Quayside Impact Limited Partnership, will develop the 12-acre site at Parliament and Queens Quay into a community known as Quayside. They will create more than 800 affordable housing units and allocate 3.5 acres to public space. This space will include a “green oasis” free of vehicles.

The news comes after Sidewalk Labs’s departure from developing the area in 2020.

“This agreement is another step toward Quayside becoming the world-class, complete community that Toronto was promised,” George Zegarac, Waterfront Toronto’s CEO, said. “It codifies the vision for this neighbourhood, and all the hopes that we heard from the public and from our partners in government: Quayside will be a community that is dynamic, inclusive and resilient.”

Image credit: Waterfront Toronto

Source: Waterfront Toronto