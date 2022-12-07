Xbox sale offers several games for under $20

Microsoft is offering several Xbox titles up to 85 percent off, with a majority of the titles available under $20.
Check out some of the titles from the sale below:
Tom Clancy’s The Division: $9.99 (regularly $39.99)
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition: $13.49 (regularly $53.99)
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider: $11.99 (regularly $39.99)
Batman: Arkham Knight: $5.99 (regularly $29.99)
Strange Brigade Deluxe Edition: $15.99 (regularly $79.99)
Aliens vs Predator: $4.99 (regularly $19.99)
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy: $8.99 (regularly $29.99)
Avatar: TLA: TBE: $4.99 (regularly $19.99)
BioShock 2 Remastered: $10.79 (regularly $26.99)
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection: $13.37 (regularly $53.49)
Death Road to Canada: $5.99 (regularly $14.99)
LEGO Batman: $4.99 (regularly $19.99)
Check out the complete Xbox ‘Games Under $20’ sale here.
