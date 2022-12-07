Xbox sale offers several games for under $20

Microsoft is offering several Xbox titles up to 85 percent off, with a majority of the titles available under $20.

Check out some of the titles from the sale below:

Tom Clancy’s The Division: $9.99 (regularly $39.99)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition: $13.49 (regularly $53.99)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider: $11.99 (regularly $39.99)

Batman: Arkham Knight: $5.99 (regularly $29.99)

Strange Brigade Deluxe Edition: $15.99 (regularly $79.99)

Aliens vs Predator: $4.99 (regularly $19.99)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy: $8.99 (regularly $29.99)

Avatar: TLA: TBE: $4.99 (regularly $19.99)

BioShock 2 Remastered: $10.79 (regularly $26.99)

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection: $13.37 (regularly $53.49)

Death Road to Canada: $5.99 (regularly $14.99)

LEGO Batman: $4.99 (regularly $19.99)

Check out the complete Xbox ‘Games Under $20’ sale here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox